Donna More Blasts Kim Foxx, Bill Conway as State’s Attorney’s Race Heats Up

The Democratic primary election in the race for Cook County State’s Attorney’s post has already been a heated one, and the war of words continued as the candidates continue to jockey for position.

Incumbent State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is facing a barrage of criticism for how her office handled the Jussie Smollett case, while challenger Bill Conway is facing tough questions about his top financial supporter: his father.

Donna More, who is also running in the race, is facing an uphill battle, but she’s looking for voters to reject her competitors, who both have decided financial advantages in the election.

“The endorsement I’m looking for is the endorsement of the voters of Cook County,” she said.

More was critical of Conway, who she said is trying to utilize his family’s wealth to “buy” the election.

“Why is Bill Conway’s father trying to buy this election for him?” she asked.

Conway’s father is the billionaire co-founder of the Carlyle Group, a global investment firm that at one point had business ties to convicted businessmen Bill Cellini, Stuart Levine and Tony Rezko, all of whom had ties to the administration of former Governor Rod Blagojevich.

More is also going after Foxx as the race continues to heat up. She expressed hope Thursday that the report of Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed to investigate Foxx’s handling of the Smollett case, will be ready before the Mar. 17 primary.

“I hope the Webb Report comes out before March 17th because I think voters have a right to know what happened,” she said.

Conway, More, and Bob Fioretti are all hoping to defeat Foxx in the primary election, with the general election to follow Nov. 3.