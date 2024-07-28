Dolton trustee launches mayoral campaign in bid to unseat Tiffany Henyard

Note: The video in the player above is regarding a previous story in Dolton.

Jason House, a village of Dolton trustee, announced his candidacy for mayor in a bid to unseat current Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who is the subject of a wide-ranging federal investigation and a number of lawsuits.

With the support of fellow trustees, House on Sunday held an event to officially launch his campaign.

House is an outspoken critic of Henyard and has backed an investigation into her spending of village tax dollars by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. House said he wants to change the narrative around Dolton and will operate with transparency if he is elected.

"...With every challenging time in our village's history, we also see great hope and opportunity for what's next," he said. "What's next is going to come with a powerful and and decisive... vision for what Dolton's future."

House was raised in Dolton and was first elected as a village trustee in 2017. Henyard did not respond to NBC Chicago's repeated requests for comment on if she’s running for reelection.