Lori Lightfoot hired to investigate allegations involving Dolton mayor Tiffany Henyard

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday accepted a new position in which she'll be tasked with investigating allegations involving embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Lightfoot was appointed as a special investigator by the village of Dolton's board of trustees at a meeting on Monday night.

An attorney and former federal prosecutor, Lightfoot will lead an independent investigation into claims of corruption, reckless spending and retaliation.

“People in this village want something different, want to go in a different direction,” Lightfoot said. “The residents of Dolton deserve nothing less than a government that is fully accountable – responsive – transparent – and effective stewards of your precious tax dollars.”

Lightfoot will also investigate a tax-payer-funded economic development trip to Las Vegas last May.

Henyard and a handful of village representatives, including two trustees, and the mayor's former assistant, were on the trip in question.

The former assistant claimed she was sexually assaulted an unnamed Dolton trustee on that trip and later fired. The state’s Department of Human Rights has since launched an investigation.

“We discovered there is a lawsuit filed today,” said Trustee Jason House. “We want to get a gauge of what is the village’s involvement and our liability.”

Mayor Henyard did not attend Monday night’s meeting.

Residents, meanwhile, said they hope Lightfoot can get some answers and action.

“I think it is a great move – I think she can be an asset to this community and revealing the truth,” said Valerie Stubbs.

“With her answering the questions I asked and trustees giving us what we need to hear - I think it is a plus – we cannot go wrong,” said Mary Avent.

Lightfoot will be paid $400 an hour, plus expenses.

This investigation could be completed within 60 days, with Lightfoot sharing her findings and recommendations.

