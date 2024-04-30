Chicagoans share their best ‘life hacks' for living in the city

What's a "hack" to living in Chicago that only someone living in the city would know?

City residents took to Reddit recently to share their insider tips for life in Chicago -- and some stood out more than others.

In the r/Chicago subreddit, suggestions ranged from which transportation to take to finding free things to do to knowing when you do or don't have to pay for an event and more.

One of the top suggestions, however, was to get a library card.

"Library Cards do way more than people realize," one user wrote. "Want to try the newest video game? Rent it from the library."

Some users recommended using the Chicago Transit Authority bus system, in addition to trains. Others touted the free movie screenings during warmer months in the city.

Summers in Chicago are a popular time for street festivals, but users noted that while it may seem like you have to pay to get in, that is not the case with many.

"The most common one I hear is that street festivals are required to be free entry and when they ask you for money, they are asking for a donation. You can just walk right in," one user wrote. "I tend to do this and then if the fest was actually good and worthwhile, I'll donate on the way out. But most of them are just the same vendors over and over."

Read the full list of comments here.

See some of the other highly recommended tips below:

"Start compiling a mental map of public bathrooms in places you frequent, and especiallllly downtown. Keep a list on your phone if you have to. Bonus points if you can remember how clean they are but hey, if you gotta go you gotta go. Starbucks’ third space policy requires them to give you a code even if you don’t make a purchase. Target on State in the Loop actually keeps their bathrooms remarkably clean. Water Tower Place too, but make sure you go up to the 6 or 7 floor for the multi stall bathrooms instead of waiting in line for a single stall on the lower level."

"Look down, there is a compass at all L stops. This helps avoid the disorientation until you get your bearings about what side of the street you got off on and your google maps hasn't correctly identified where you are yet."

"Park community pools are free in the summer! They have family and adult only hours."