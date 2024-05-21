Chicago Police

At least five hospitalized after suspected overdoses in Near West Side apartment

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims in the case

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police say at least five individuals were taken to area hospitals after a suspected overdose on the city’s Near West Side on Monday night.

According to authorities, officers were called to the scene in the 1300 block of South Throop at approximately 9:29 p.m. for a suspected overdose.

Four men and a woman were being treated on scene by paramedics when police arrived, and all five were taken to local hospitals for treatment and observation, according to Chicago police.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, and no additional information was immediately available.

