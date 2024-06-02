Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded to flagrant-1 foul by WNBA, reports say

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s controversial foul on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul, multiple reports say.

According to multiple reports, including from Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times and Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the Carter foul was upgraded Sunday morning, one day after the Fever took down a 71-70 win over the Sky in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup opener for both teams.

According to Poe, flagrant fouls don’t result in fines, but players are instead assessed “points” depending on the severity of the foul. Once a player reaches three or more flagrant “points,” they can be suspended by the league.

Can confirm this upgrade: https://t.co/PBNiFoo72i — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 2, 2024

The foul occurred in the third quarter of the game after a made basket by the Sky. After Carter made a basket, she came up beside Clark and bumped her, sending the star guard falling to the ground.

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark - Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

Carter was assessed a common foul during the game, but after review, it was upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul, her first of the season.

Both players were asked about the foul after the game, and both had significantly different answers.

“That’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter added.

The Sky ultimately lost 71-70 to the Fever in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. They will tangle again on June 16 in Indianapolis, with CBS picking up national television rights for the contest. The Fever will travel to Chicago for a contest on June 23 in a game that can be seen on NBA TV.