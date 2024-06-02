Caitlin Clark

Chennedy Carter foul on Caitlin Clark upgraded to flagrant-1 foul by WNBA, reports say

The hard foul caused a stir on social media in the first matchup between the Fever and Sky this season

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter’s controversial foul on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul, multiple reports say.

According to multiple reports, including from Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times and Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, the Carter foul was upgraded Sunday morning, one day after the Fever took down a 71-70 win over the Sky in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup opener for both teams.  

According to Poe, flagrant fouls don’t result in fines, but players are instead assessed “points” depending on the severity of the foul. Once a player reaches three or more flagrant “points,” they can be suspended by the league.

The foul occurred in the third quarter of the game after a made basket by the Sky. After Carter made a basket, she came up beside Clark and bumped her, sending the star guard falling to the ground.

Carter was assessed a common foul during the game, but after review, it was upgraded to a flagrant-1 foul, her first of the season.

Both players were asked about the foul after the game, and both had significantly different answers.

“That’s just not a basketball play,” Clark said.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter added.

The Sky ultimately lost 71-70 to the Fever in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. They will tangle again on June 16 in Indianapolis, with CBS picking up national television rights for the contest. The Fever will travel to Chicago for a contest on June 23 in a game that can be seen on NBA TV.

