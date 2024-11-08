Dolton Mayor's village appointments can take effect for 30 days, judge rules

A judge ruled Thursday that appointments made by embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard are allowed to take effect on an interim basis for 30 days before new appointments must be selected as a conflict between Henyard and some Village Board members continues.

After not having a Police Chief for much of the year, Dolton now has both an interim Police Chief and interim Village Attorney after Thursday's ruling.

“The judge clarified what took place based on last night’s meeting ... that Mr. Burge will serve as police chief for 29 days and Ms. Lockett will serve for 29 days and then the mayor will have to come up with new names for both of those positions,” Attorney Michael McGrath, who represents a majority of Dolton trustees, said.

Henyard's appointments to several key village posts were previously blocked in court last month, as a majority of trustees contended they were illegal due to a vote on the appointments never taking place.

Trustees rejected four of Henyard's appointments at a board meeting Wednesday night, including an executive assistant and special counsel. Henyard pushed to make the appointments temporary.

As for a permanent Police Chief, some trustees have indicated they are not opposed to a nationwide search.

“That is the right way it should be done. And I’m sure the trustees want that done. Hopefully we can come together and get this thing taken care of. Because each time we go to court, it’s the taxpayers that end up losing,” trustee Tammy Brown said.

Though Thursday's hearing was designated to be in-person, Henyard and her attorney both appeared via Zoom.

"Serving the needs of Dolton’s residents and following all legal processes has always been the mayor's position. That position was strengthened today by the court's approval of her appointments of the village police chief and village attorney," Henyard's attorney said in a statement.

The matter will head back to court on Dec. 16, with a judge ruling that all parties must appear in-person.