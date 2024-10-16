Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, the focus of multiple probes and lawsuits for alleged financial mismanagement, corruption and retaliation, officially announced Tuesday she will run for a second term.

"Attention Attention Attention Attention," Henyard wrote in a Facebook post. "I am running for Reelection for Mayor of Dolton."

Henyard was first elected mayor of Dolton, a south suburb of Chicago, in 2021 after serving two terms as trustee on the village's board. She is the youngest mayor in village history and the first African American woman to serve in the role.

In 2022, a special election was called to vote on whether to recall Henyard. The referendums were ruled invalid by a Cook County judge, and after the vote, a state appeals court ruled the votes could not be counted due to faulty wording of the recalls.

Dolton also serves as supervisor of the Thornton Township board, overseeing services for a total of 17 communities.

Henyard is the focus of a number of investigations and lawsuits as mayor and supervisor. A grand jury has been seated since November 2023.

Federal investigators have asked for financial records and other documents concerning Henyard in her role as mayor and also supervisor of Thornton Township.

Election petitions are due next week. Trustee Jason House, who serves as mayor pro-tem, also plans to run for mayor.

Henyard received more than 80% of the vote when she ran in the 2021 election. The Democratic primary will be held during Illinois' municipal elections in February.

Last week, Henyard filed a lawsuit against a majority of the village's trustees over the location of official village business. The filing followed a contentious set of meetings, in which separate village board meetings were held at Dolton's village hall and park district, respectively.

The lawsuit, which was joined by trustees Andrew Holmes and Stan Brown, alleges that the meeting held at the Dolton Park District was illegal. The meeting held at Dolton's village hall was canceled due to a lack of quorum.

Henyard was heckled upon her arrival at the meeting held at the park district.