Suspect Hurt in Police-Involved Shooting in Chicago's Loop

A suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after he was shot during a confrontation with Chicago police officers in the Loop on Wednesday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the suspect, a 25-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which took place near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Lower Wacker Drive.

Chicago police said no officers were injured in the incident.

Two other suspects were taken into custody during the incident, according to Chicago police. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Total Traffic reports that Lower Wacker Drive is closed between Michigan Avenue and Wabash Avenue because of the shooting.

