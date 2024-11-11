Death investigation underway after body found in suburban forest preserve ID'd as missing 23-year-old woman

A death investigation is underway after the body of a missing 23-year-old woman from Mount Prospect was found in a forest preserve in suburban Cook County.

The death investigation began around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9, after a motorist reported a person lying in Busse Woods near Higgins Road, Elk Grove Village Police said. When emergency responders arrived, they located a deceased female at the location and began a death investigation, police added.

Later that day, around 2 p.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the 1400 block of Brownstone Court for reports of a missing 23-year-old female, a release from the Village of Mount Prospect said.

During an investigation, Mount Prospect Police were able to confirm with the Cook County Sheriff's Police Department and the Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department that the female found dead in Busse Woods was the same person reported missing from the1400 block of Brownstone Court, officials said.

According to Mount Prospect Police, the female was identified as Atalia Pucheta Martine, 23.

Police said the incident "appears to be isolated," and said there was no known threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the death is asked to contact Mount Prospect police at 847-870-5654.