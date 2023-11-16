CTA train crash in Chicago: What we know so far

A crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority train in Chicago has led to numerous injuries and service disruptions on multiple lines, authorities said Thursday.

Here's a look at what we know so far:

Where did the crash happen?

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash happened at 7519 N. Paulina, between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

What happened?

In a statement, the CTA said the incident occurred at 10:39 a.m., when the agency received reports of a Yellow Line train "making contact with rail equipment in the Howard Rail Yard."

How many people were injured?

At least 19 people were hospitalized in the crash and one person may have been trapped, officials said.

According to a tweet from the Evanston Police Department, a "special rescue" was being conducted by the Evanston Fire Department as part of the incident.

According to an update from the Chicago Fire Department, a total of 34 individuals were evaluated for injuries suffered in a crash involving a CTA Yellow Line train Thursday morning.

Of those, three were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, CFD officials said. Nine more were transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, and seven were transported in good-to-fair condition.

Which rail lines and streets are shut down due to the crash?

According to the Evanston Fire Department, the CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple lines.

Due to a CTA Yellow Line train derailing at the Howard Street Switching Station, the CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple Line trains. Power will remain off for the next few hours. Stay tuned for updates. — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) November 16, 2023

"Both Yellow and Purple line service has been temporarily suspended," the CTA said. "Yellow Line riders should use the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative. Purple Line riders can use the #205 Chicago/Golf bus route or other adjacent bus route."

The CTA also said Red Line train service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and Thorndale.

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and Thorndale due to fire department activity. More: https://t.co/s8VyvMBSqQ — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) November 16, 2023

Several streets in the area are closed, the Evanston Police said, including Chicago Avenue between South Boulevard and Howard Street.

"Terrible news out of Chicago this afternoon," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted. "My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene."

What don't we know?

Details on the total number of passengers on the train and what exactly led to the crash remain unclear.

It was also not immediately clear how fast the train was traveling at the time of the crash.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.