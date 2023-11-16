38 people hospitalized after train crash involving CTA

Editor's Note: This is a developing news story, and the number of injured people may change. We're keeping track of updates in our live blog here, and in our original story below.

Multiple people have been injured in a train crash Thursday morning involving a Chicago Transit Authority train, fire officials confirm.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash happened at 7519 N. Paulina, between Evanston and Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood.

According to a press conference, at least 38 people were hospitalized due to the crash. Of those, between two and three people were critically injured, CFD said during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Others were transported in either yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, or green (good-to-fair) condition, CFD said.

Additionally, one person required a "special rescue" from the Evanston Fire Department, a tweet from the Evanston Police Department said.

According to CFD, 15 people refused treatment at the scene.

In a statement, the CTA said the incident occurred at 10:39 a.m., when the agency received reports of a Yellow Line train "making contact with rail equipment in the Howard Rail Yard."

"Both Yellow and Purple line service has been temporarily suspended," the statement continued. "Yellow Line riders should use the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative. Purple Line riders can use the #205 Chicago/Golf bus route or other adjacent bus route."

According to the Evanston Fire Department, the CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple lines.

Due to a CTA Yellow Line train derailing at the Howard Street Switching Station, the CTA has shut off power to the Red and Purple Line trains. Power will remain off for the next few hours. Stay tuned for updates. — Evanston Fire (@EvanstonFD) November 16, 2023

The CTA also said Red Line train service has been temporarily suspended.

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and Thorndale due to fire department activity. More: https://t.co/s8VyvMBSqQ — CTA service alerts (@ctaalert) November 16, 2023

Several streets in the area are closed, the Evanston Police said, including Chicago Avenue between South Boulevard and Howard Street.

Shortly after the crash, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tweeted that his administration was "closely monitoring" the derailment, and would direct "any available resources needed."

"Terrible news out of Chicago this afternoon," the tweet said. "My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene."

Video and photo from the scene shows multiple ambulances on the scene with emergency responders working to treat those injured.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.