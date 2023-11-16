Live Blog: 23 hospitalized, service disrupted after CTA train crash  

Emergency personnel remain on the scene after a CTA Yellow Line train collided with another train in the Howard Rail Yard on Thursday morning.

Officials reported at least 19 people were hospitalized in connection with the crash, and service has been halted on multiple train lines, with other road closures in place.

Here are the latest updates.

12:24 p.m.: Four additional transports reported by CFD

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago fire officials say they have transported four additional patients to area hospitals in green (good-to-fair) condition.

In all, 23 people were hospitalized following the crash.

Multiple people have been injured in a train crash Thursday morning involving a Chicago Transit Authority train, fire officials confirm.

12:04 p.m.: Chicago Fire updates injury total, says scene is secured

According to an update from the Chicago Fire Department, a total of 34 individuals were evaluated for injuries suffered in a crash involving a CTA Yellow Line train Thursday morning.

Of those, three were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition, CFD officials said. Nine more were transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, and seven were transported in good-to-fair condition.

The EMS Plan 3 at the CTA train incident has been secured. There are 3 Red, 9 Yellow, 7 Green, and 15 refusals. pic.twitter.com/pl5j0ow5e3 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 16, 2023

12:01 p.m.: Gov. Pritzker monitoring situation after CTA train crash

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his administration is monitoring the situation after a CTA train crash Thursday.

"Terrible news out of Chicago this afternoon," he said in a tweet. "My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene."

11:52 a.m.: Purple Line train evacuated in Evanston

Evanston firefighters were dispatched after a CTA Purple Line train was stopped between stations Thursday morning.

According to officials, that train was stopped between stations when the CTA cut power to its North Side train lines following a collision at the Howard Rail Yard between a Yellow Line train and another rail vehicle.

No injuries were reported on the Purple Line train, and all passengers were successfully evacuated, officials said.

Evanston officials say that Red and Purple Line service in the area will likely be disrupted for a “prolonged period” because of the power shutoff.

11:28 a.m.: Evanston Fire officials confirm rescue efforts

According to an update from the Evanston Fire Department, a “special rescue” is being undertaken at the scene of a collision between a CTA Yellow Line train and another rail vehicle.

Meanwhile, Chicago fire officials say that a Plan 3 remains in force, with 15 ambulances called to the scene to transport victims of the crash.

11:21 a.m.: CTA releases statement on crash

According to officials, a Yellow Line train struck rail equipment in the Howard rail yard.

Yellow Line service has been suspended, with riders urged to take the #97 Skokie bus as an alternative. Purple Line service is also suspended, with the #205 Chicago/Golf bus serving as an alternate.

No further information was immediately released by the agency.

10:53 a.m.: At least 12 injuries reported in crash

According to the Chicago Fire Department, at least 12 people were initially reported hurt in the crash, including two being transported to area hospitals in critical condition.

Here are the latest CTA service updates:

-Red Line service is suspended between Howard and Thorndale because of the collision.

-All service on the Yellow and Purple lines remains suspended.

Here are the latest road closures:

-A stretch of Chicago Avenue in Evanston is closed between Howard Street and South Boulevard.

-Howard Street near Paulina Street in Chicago is seeing rolling closures and delays due to emergency equipment in the area.