Crash involving semi-truck closes Cicero Avenue in both directions on Chicago's West Side

The closures impact Cicero Avenue between Lake Street and Fulton Street

A significant crash involving a semi-truck has caused lane closures in both directions on Cicero Avenue on Chicago's West Side, according to Total Traffic.

The closure has impacted Cicero Avenue between Lake Street and Fulton Street, with both northbound and southbound lanes

Footage from NBC's Sky5 helicopter shows the semi truck blocking both lanes of traffic, appearing to be wedged underneath the CTA Green Line tracks at Lake Street.

It is unknown if there were any injuries reported in the crash.

There was no further information available.

