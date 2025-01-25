CPS head speaks out after ‘misunderstanding' involving Secret Service agents

The CEO of Chicago Public Schools on Saturday addressed the incident at a Southwest Side elementary school in which U.S. Secret Service agents were mistaken for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Secret Service agents on Friday went to Hamline Elementary School in Back of the Yards while investigating a threat made against a government official in reference to the recent TikTok ban, an agency spokesman previously said.

Chicago Public Schools officials initially said ICE agents showed up at the elementary school, and staff "followed CPS established protocols." In an interview with NBC Chicago, CPS CEO Pedro Martinez characterized what happened as a "misunderstanding."

"It's sad that we had this misunderstanding, but I think it’s a good lesson for all of us... Number one - our protocols are clear," he explained on Saturday. "Our staff are going to follow them regardless of what federal agency it is."

The agents visited a home in the Back of the Yards as part of their investigation before making their way over to the school. Martinez said two agents flashed their Department of Homeland Security badges.

"The main thing I want parents to understand... Number one - we have clear protocols in place, our staff followed them," he said. "These were federal agents that came into our building, we had no prior notice... asking information about a child."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service said agents identified themselves to the school principal and provided business cards with their contact information.

"She clearly felt that it was an ICE agent, she really felt that, and she was sincere…" Martinez stated. "We don’t have any confirmed evidence that there were any cards left. I’m not saying that they didn’t, but we just don’t have any confirmed evidence. We checked that, we just don’t."

NBC Chicago reached out to the U.S. Secret Service regarding the business cards, but had yet to hear back as of Saturday afternoon.

The district said administrators were under the impression that they were dealing with ICE agents the entire time. The incident comes amid heightened concerns in immigrant communities across Chicago, though there has so far been no confirmation of raids.

For the past week, Martinez said people in the undocumented community have been hearing rumors about possible ICE sightings in different communities, including Back of the Yards.

"We’re asking, please coordinate with the city and the state give us some advanced notice so we avoid confusion," he said. "But regardless, we're not going to allow federal agents to come in, whether it’s immigration or another agency without the legal justification."

Regardless of the agency, Martinez reassured parents they're prepared to ensure the safety of students.

"I wish it was something we could have avoided, but I want the community to know I couldn’t be more proud of the fact that our community agencies were right there with us," he said.