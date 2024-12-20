CPS CEO Pedro Martinez files lawsuit in attempt to prevent board from firing him

The head of Chicago Public Schools is now suing members of the Chicago Board of Education in an attempt to prevent them from ousting him.

On Friday evening at 5:45 p.m., the school board is scheduled to meet. One of the agenda items is to discuss the fate of CEO Pedro Martinez.

Hours before the board meeting was scheduled to begin, Martinez filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the board and all seven members individually. The board members, who were appointed by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, are: Olga Bautista, Michilla Blaise, Mary Gardner, Sean Harden, Frank Niles Thomas, Deborah Pope and Rafael Yáñez.

Martinez is seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction trying to stop the board from taking action against him at Friday night’s board meeting.

In the lawsuit, Martinez and his attorneys allege the board breached the terms of his contract. Martinez says he also opposes taking out a $300 million short-term, high-interest loan to pay for a proposed teacher’s contract. The loan has been a source of contention for months between Martinez and Johnson as well as his allies within the Chicago Teachers Union.

The lawsuit also alleges Johnson asked Martinez to resign on Sept. 18, but Martinez refused. The mayor does not have the authority to fire Martinez; that responsibility lies with the board.

On Oct. 4, all seven members of the previous school board, who were also appointed by Johnson, resigned rather than fire Martinez. Johnson appointed new board members on Oct. 7 at a fiery press conference.

Weeks later, the incoming school board president, Rev. Mitchell Johnson, also resigned from the board after city leaders said social media posts he made were antisemitic and misogynistic.