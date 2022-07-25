Will The Chicago Bears Stay in Chicago? What We Know About Soldier Field's Proposed Renovations

As the Chicago Bears move forward with their pursuit of a new, larger stadium in city's northwest suburbs, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday is hoping to make a pitch to convince the team to stay at Soldier Field.

Soldier Field, part of Chicago's 57-acre iconic Museum Campus that's also home to the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum, is one of the smallest National Football League stadiums in the country.

And while the city has said that it intends to fight to keep the Bears at Soldier Field -- going so far as to propose an ambitious new plan for redeveloping the lakefront property that currently houses the team -- the Bears continue to moved forward in purchasing the site of the former Arlington Rack Track, telling the Daily Herald earlier this month that that "the only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park."

Lightfoot is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 2 p.m. Monday. Here's what we know now about the current proposed renovations for Chicago's Museum Campus and Soldier Field, as well as the Bears' current steps forward towards a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

Proposed Changes to the Museum Campus and Soldier Field

Earlier this summer, the mayor's officer unveiled more than 35 recommendations in a 51-page report to enhance Chicago's Museum Campus, including a pedestrian bridge to Northerly Island, improvement public transportation access, a new hotel and more.

The proposal also includes the idea of building a dome over Soldier Field so it could be used year-round, along with removing Burnham Harbor and replacing it with parking “floating pavilions.”

Giving the Bears the opportunity to possibly sell naming rights to the stadium was also floated.

A Timeline of The Chicago Bears' Pursuit of a New Arlington Heights Stadium

Feb. 23, 2021: Owners of Arlington International Racecourse Announce Intent to Sell Property

Churchill Downs Inc. announced that they intended to sell the 326-acre property that housed the racetrack in early 2021, paving the way for bids to potentially redevelop the site.

The track, which opened in 1927, had housed horse racing for nearly a century, but is now just the latest site to shut down, joining the former Balmoral Park race track.

June 17, 2021: Bears Submit Bid to Purchase Arlington International Racecourse

As Arlington Heights officials and Churchill Downs began to solicit bids for the property, the Bears officially jumped into the fray, submitting a bid to purchase the site for the purposes of potentially building a new suburban stadium.

“It’s our obligation to explore every possible option to ensure we’re doing what’s best for our organization and its future,” CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. “If selected, this step allows us to further evaluate the property and its potential.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called news that the Chicago Bears could potentially leave the city for Arlington Heights "disappointing." NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern reports.

Sept. 28, 2021: Bears Reach Purchase Agreement for Arlington International Racecourse

Despite having a lease at Soldier Field that currently runs through 2033, the Bears reached an agreement with Churchill Downs to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse site in the fall of 2021.

The deal is still in the process of being worked out, but the agreement represented a significant step in the process of the team potentially leaving Chicago.

Oct. 2021: Bears Begin Zoning Talks for Stadium Project

According to the Daily Herald, the Bears began talks on local zoning and permit approvals with Arlington Heights officials in Oct. 2021.

Jan. 10, 2022: Bears Say Sale is on Track, Could Close by Early 2023

Phillips held a press conference in early 2022 to announce the firings of former head coach Matt Nagy and former GM Ryan Pace, but also updated the public on the team’s negotiations to buy the former Arlington racecourse site.

“The closing on the land is probably going to take the rest of the year, maybe into the first quarter of 2023,” he said. “And at that point in time, we will decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further.”

March 17, 2022: Bears Hire Architectural Firm to Help Design Potential New Stadium

According to the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times, the Bears hired Manica Architecture to draw up plans for a new stadium at the Arlington Heights site.

July 6, 2022: City of Chicago Proposes New Dome Over Soldier Field, Other Museum Campus Improvements

As part of the city’s pitch to keep the Bears at Soldier Field, officials revealed an extensive redevelopment plan for the area around Soldier Field.

Most notably, that proposal included the idea of building a dome over the stadium, along with removing Burnham Harbor and replacing it with parking “floating pavilions.”

The Northerly Island concert venue would also be moved to Soldier Field’s north lawn, and other projects, including a new hotel and improved public transit access, were revealed.

Finally, giving the Bears the opportunity to possibly sell naming rights to the stadium was also floated.

July 8, 2022: Bears Reject Idea of Soldier Field Renovations

In short order, the Bears dismissed the project, saying that the only project the team would pursue was the “new stadium development” in Arlington Heights.

In a statement to the Daily Herald, a team spokesman announced that the Bears’ purchase agreement precludes them from pursuing alternate sites, and that does include any changes to Soldier Field.