Costco to make major change to food courts this summer

The change was announced during the question and answer session of an investor meeting on Jan. 23, 2025

Customers wait in line to order below signage for the Costco Kirkland Signature $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which has maintained the same price since 1985 despite consumer price increases and inflation, at the food court outside a Costco Wholesale Corp. store on June 14, 2022 in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Attention Costco shoppers: A big change is coming to the food court's popular hot dog and soda combo (but don't worry, the $1.50 price tag isn't going anywhere).

Beginning this year, the warehouse club will "convert" its food court beverages back to Coca-Cola products, Costco president and CEO Ron Vachris said during a Jan. 23 investor meeting touting the brand's financial success.

The news came during the question and answer portion of the January meeting, asking if there was any truth to the rumors of Costco moving from Pepsi to Coke.

"Yes, that is accurate," Vachris said. "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."

The warehouse club has reportedly been serving Pepsi fountain drinks in its food court since 2013. No reason for the switch was provided by Vachris.

Late last year, reports swirled that Costco would soon stop selling books in its stores on a regular basis.

In the summer of 2024, the Washington-based company announced it would raise membership prices for the first time in more than seven years.

