Costco to make major change to food courts this summer

Attention Costco shoppers: A big change is coming to the food court's popular hot dog and soda combo (but don't worry, the $1.50 price tag isn't going anywhere).

Beginning this year, the warehouse club will "convert" its food court beverages back to Coca-Cola products, Costco president and CEO Ron Vachris said during a Jan. 23 investor meeting touting the brand's financial success.

The news came during the question and answer portion of the January meeting, asking if there was any truth to the rumors of Costco moving from Pepsi to Coke.

"Yes, that is accurate," Vachris said. "This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola."

The warehouse club has reportedly been serving Pepsi fountain drinks in its food court since 2013. No reason for the switch was provided by Vachris.

