Store closures hit highest level since pandemic — see who is shutting down the most locations

Store closures in the U.S. spiked in 2024 and are expected to rise to about 15,000 this year, according to Coresight Research, a retail advisory group.

The striking numbers reflect the stark divide between retailers that are gaining market share, such as Walmart and Costco, and those that have lost ground or filed for bankruptcy, such as Big Lots and The Container Store.

Competitive dynamics, not declining consumer demand, is to blame, according to John Mercer, Coresight's head of global research.

Store closures in the U.S. last year hit the highest level since the pandemic — and even more locations are expected to shutter this year, as shoppers' dollars increasingly go to a few industry winners, according to an analysis by Coresight Research.

Major retailers, including Party City and Macy's, closed 7,325 stores in 2024, according to the retail advisory group's data. That's the sharpest jump since retailers in the U.S. shuttered almost 10,000 stores in 2020, the year when the Covid pandemic began.

So far this year, closures continue to climb. Retailers have already announced 1,925 store closures so far in 2025 — and that was only as of Jan. 10. The five retailers that have announced the most closures this year are Party City, Big Lots, Walgreens Boots Alliance, 7-Eleven and Macy's, respectively.

The retail advisory firm projects that retailers will close about 15,000 stores this year as some legacy brands shrink and file for bankruptcy protection, or liquidating companies shutter locations.

The striking numbers reflect the stark divide between retailers that are gaining market share and those that have lost ground. Amazon, Costco and Walmart have gotten bigger as shoppers seek value and convenience. On the other hand, some smaller chains and specialty retailers have struggled to keep doors open or been forced to downsize.

A spike in bankruptcies contributed to the high number of closures in 2024. According to Coresight's data, there were 51 retail bankruptcies in 2024, up from 25 in 2023. Some of those, such as Party City, have most of their closures taking place in 2025.

Consumer spending has stayed strong — but a larger share of the dollars has gone to fewer retailers. Holiday sales increased 4% year over year to $994.1 billion for Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, according to the National Retail Federation, the industry's major trade group. That total excludes auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants.

That's about in line with pre-pandemic holiday spending, which rose an an average of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.

Specialty retailers in particular have struggled: In December, discount chain Big Lots said it would close all of its stores after the company's sale fell through, days before The Container Store filed for bankruptcy protection. Fabrics and craft retailer Joann filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month for the second time in a year.

But it wasn't just specialty stores. Last year, the highest number of closures came from Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar, CVS Health, Conn's, rue21 and Big Lots, respectively. Conn's, a home goods and furniture retailer, and rue21, a teen apparel retailer, closed all stores after the parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2024.

John Mercer, Coresight's head of global research, said competitive threats, not a decline in demand, is to blame.

"Demand may be strong among consumers, but where is some of that increased demand going? Where is it being channeled to?" he said.

He said the retailers that are shuttering stores tend to fall in three categories: They are closing all locations as part of a liquidation, such as Big Lots; shutting down many of their stores after a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, such as The Container Store; or trimming back their footprint as they adapt to fast-changing consumer preferences, such as drugstores Walgreens and CVS and legacy department store Macy's.

Macy's, for example, is in the middle of closing about 150 of its namesake stores across the country by early 2027. The department store operator has been shuttering roughly 50 of those per year, since it made the announcement in early 2024. It is opening a limited number of shops that are smaller, off-mall versions of its namesake stores and new locations of its better-performing brands, Bloomingdale's and beauty chain Bluemercury.

Some newcomers are chipping away at legacy retailers' sales, Mercer said. Coresight estimates that Chinese e-commerce companies Shein and Temu pulled in a combined roughly $100 billion in sales last year, with the majority of that coming from outside of the U.S.

For example, more Americans are turning to sites like Temu for party balloons and storage tubs, which may have contributed to the bankruptcy filings of Party City and The Container Store last year, he said.

Even a small percentage drop in sales can be a blow to retailers' stores, which come with high fixed costs like leases and labor, Mercer said.

Some unique factors have widened the gap between store openings and closures, according to David Silverman, a retail analyst at Fitch Ratings. When a major mall anchor like Macy's closes, he said that can lead smaller retailers to exit, as well. As some stores in mall or strip shopping centers shutter, they're also getting replaced by fitness studios, urgent care clinics or apartments instead of another retail store.

He added that population shifts during the Covid pandemic changed retailers' store traffic patterns and shook up where they may want to be located.

"Most companies are not adding a significant number of square footage and even the ones that until recently were adding a lot, like the dollar stores, are rethinking their footprints," he said.

Silverman said he expects more stores will continue to close than open in the U.S., as retailers' growth comes from online sales and as larger companies take a bigger share of the market. Some of those, such as Walmart, add a lot more volume with one store than specialty retailers get from the dozens of locations they close, he added.

Investors will soon get an update on which retailers are outperforming and underperforming. Most major retailers will deliver their holiday-quarter results starting in mid-February.

Some retailers, including Kohl's and Macy's, announced their own plans for store closures before they shared full quarterly results. Kohl's said earlier this month that it will close 27 underperforming stores by April, along with shuttering an e-commerce fulfillment center in San Bernardino, Calif. in May.

There's some hopeful news for the retail industry, however: Store openings also accelerated last year in the U.S. to 5,970 — the highest number since Coresight began tracking store openings and closures in 2012. The firm anticipates that will stay about flat in 2025, with an estimated 5,800 stores opening.

Last year, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, 7-Eleven, Mexican convenience store Oxxo and Five Below tallied the most store openings.

So far this year, the top five retailers in terms of announced store openings in the U.S. are Aldi, JD Sports, Burlington Stores, Pandora and Barnes & Noble, respectively.