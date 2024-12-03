Costco will soon stop selling a popular product in hundreds of stores

A warehouse club with hundreds of locations around the world, Costco sells everything from food to clothing to appliances -- and much more.

Soon, you won't be able to get one sought after item in store: books.

The Washington-based retail giant said it's planning to remove its year-round book section from hundreds of stores. According to the company, stocking the books is too labor intensive, and nowadays, most people are purchasing books online.

Instead of offering books year-round, shoppers might only see them at Costco around the holidays.

Around 500 locations will be impacted. A list of affected warehouses hasn't been released.