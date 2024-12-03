Business

Costco will soon stop selling a popular product in hundreds of stores

Instead of offering books year-round, shoppers might only see them at Costco around the holidays.

By NBC Chicago Staff and NBC News

Costco - Kirkland Signature Butter recall
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A warehouse club with hundreds of locations around the world, Costco sells everything from food to clothing to appliances -- and much more.

Soon, you won't be able to get one sought after item in store: books.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The Washington-based retail giant said it's planning to remove its year-round book section from hundreds of stores. According to the company, stocking the books is too labor intensive, and nowadays, most people are purchasing books online.

Instead of offering books year-round, shoppers might only see them at Costco around the holidays.

Around 500 locations will be impacted. A list of affected warehouses hasn't been released.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Business
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us