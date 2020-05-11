Coronavirus Cases in Illinois: A Look at the Numbers

Statewide, Illinois has reported more than 77,000 cases in over 90 counties, with more than 3400 fatalities as of Sunday.

The state is under stay-at-home order, which took effect on March 21 and has been extended through May 30.

Here's a look at cases reported across the state so far:

Map of Cases by County

NOTE: According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, data from some commercial laboratories does not always include county information. The department is working to update the information. As it is identified, the map will be updated appropriately.

For an interactive view showing how many cases are in each county, click here.

Map of Cases by ZIP Code