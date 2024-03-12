Cook County Health warns of potential measles exposure at 2 facilities

Cook County Health is warning patients about potential measles exposures within its facilities.

According to a Monday announcement from Cook County Health, the exposures are related to two of the five confirmed measles cases reported by the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The exposures happened at two different facilities, the announcement said.

"On February 27, a patient with measles-like symptoms presented to the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department," the announcement said. "The patient’s PCR test came back positive on March 5. The patient was admitted on February 27 under proper isolation and airborne precautions."

"On March 7, a second patient, who visited CCH’s Arlington Heights Health Center and CCH’s Professional Building, later tested positive for measles," the announcement continued."

Officials at Cook County Health are asking any person who was at the Stroger Hospital Emergency Department, or CCH's Arlington Heights Health Center during the above exposure timeline to contact the CDPH, at 312-743-7216.

Tuesday, a team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Chicago assisting with the city's response to the measles cases following a rise in cases of the highly contagious virus, according to the federal agency.

"CDC continues to recommend the safe and effective MMR vaccination as part of the routine immunizations schedule for all children and adults, with special guidance for international travel," the statement continued.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced two additional cases on Monday, bringing the total number of reported infections to five. Both cases were reported in adults staying at a shelter for migrants in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

Both were said to be in stable condition, according to CDPH.

Of the city's five cases, four are linked to the shelter.

The first case at the shelter, which involved a child, was reported on Friday. This weekend, health officials confirmed another child at the facility had been hospitalized due to the illness, but was in good condition.

On Monday, CDPH officials confirmed the city's first measles case in five years. The virus was detected in a Chicago resident who isn't connected to the migrant shelter. As of Monday, the individual is no longer contagious and is recuperating at home.

While health officials note most Chicagoans are routinely vaccinated during childhood, they're urging all unvaccinated residents to get the vaccine and reduce their risk of becoming sick.

In an effort to curb the spread at the Pilsen shelter, CDPH vaccinated more than 900 shelter residents with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. More than 700 shelter residents who were assessed and found to already be immune from previous vaccination or infection were allowed to enter and exit the facility, officials said.

Those who received the vaccine were asked to remain at the shelter for 21 days from the date of vaccinate, which is when immunity is reached.

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles typically appear 7-to-14 days after contact with the virus. Initial symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. The distinctive rashes associated with measles typically appear 3-to-5 days after initial symptoms present.

Children 5 years of age and younger, adults 20 years of age and older, and pregnant women are especially susceptible to serious complications from a measles infection, as are those with compromised immune systems.

Measles cases can lead to severe complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis.

A first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended at 12 months of age and a second at 4 to 6 years of age. But if you haven't gotten yours yet, it's not too late. Adults who aren't sure if they've been vaccinated should reach out to their health care provider.