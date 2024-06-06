From concerts at Ravinia Festival to Midsommar Fest, here's what to do in the Chicago area this weekend

Summer is here in Chicago, and with mostly pleasant temperatures on deck this weekend, there is plenty for individuals of all ages to do.

From Chicago's Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park and Midsommar Fest in Andersonville, here's a look at what you can do this weekend across the Chicago area.

Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas: Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival

WHAT: The Humboldt Park neighborhood has the largest Puerto Rican population in the city, and every year hosts Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival

WHERE: 2800 West Division Street, Chicago IL

WHEN: Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9

Old Town Art Fair/ Wells Street Art Fair

WHAT: The 74th annual Old Town Art Fair and the 49th annual Wells Street Art Fair always happen the same weekend, just blocks apart from each other.

WHERE: 1763 N. North Park Avenue and Wells Street from North Avenue to Division Street.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

WHEN: Saturday, June 8 to Sunday June 9

Andersonville Midsommarfest

WHAT: Celebrate Swedish culture at the 58th annual Andersonville Midsommarfest

WHERE: 5200 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9

BARK! 30th Birthday Pawty Fundraiser

WHAT: The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting it’s 30th annual outdoor fundraiser, BARK!, designed for families (and your pets) to have a good time for a good cause.

WHERE: Soldier Field at the Stadium Green

WHEN: Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Midwest Haunters Convention

WHAT: The Midwest Haunters Convention is for anyone who loves Halloween, featuring exhibitors, seminars, behind the scenes haunt tours and more.

WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 North River Road, Rosemont

WHEN: Saturday, June 8 & Sunday, June 9

Illinois Bridal and Wedding Expo

WHAT: Whether you are planning a wedding or hope to one day, the Illinois Bridal and Wedding Expo offers everything you need to plan your big day.

WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 North River Road, Rosemont

WHEN: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

National Tap Day at OTSFM

WHAT: Celebrate National Tap Day Sunday afternoon with Reggio "The Hoofer" McLaughlin and plenty of other special guests.

WHERE: The Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

WHEN: Sunday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Violinist Hillary Hahn & Friends at Symphony Center

WHAT: Internationally acclaimed violinist and CSO Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn returns to Symphony Center for a special performance, with several other artists.

WHERE: 220 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago

WHEN: Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.

James Taylor takes over Ravinia Festival!

WHAT: It’s Ravinia Festival’s first weekend of concerts, featuring James Taylor and his All Star Band.

WHERE: 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park

WHEN: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Brown In Concert

WHAT: Singer, songwriter and dancer Chris Brown performs his hits during two concerts this weekend in Chicago

WHERE: United Center, 1901 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, June 7 and Saturday June 8 at 7 p.m.