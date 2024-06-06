From concerts at Ravinia Festival to Midsommar Fest, here's what to do in the Chicago area this weekend

Summer is here in Chicago, and with mostly pleasant temperatures on deck this weekend, there is plenty for individuals of all ages to do.
From Chicago's Puerto Rican Festival in Humboldt Park and Midsommar Fest in Andersonville, here's a look at what you can do this weekend across the Chicago area.
Fiestas Patronales Puertorriqueñas: Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival
WHAT: The Humboldt Park neighborhood has the largest Puerto Rican population in the city, and every year hosts Chicago’s Puerto Rican Festival
WHERE: 2800 West Division Street, Chicago IL
WHEN: Thursday, June 6 to Sunday, June 9
Old Town Art Fair/ Wells Street Art Fair
Local
WHAT: The 74th annual Old Town Art Fair and the 49th annual Wells Street Art Fair always happen the same weekend, just blocks apart from each other.
WHERE: 1763 N. North Park Avenue and Wells Street from North Avenue to Division Street.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
WHEN: Saturday, June 8 to Sunday June 9
Andersonville Midsommarfest
WHAT: Celebrate Swedish culture at the 58th annual Andersonville Midsommarfest
WHERE: 5200 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9
BARK! 30th Birthday Pawty Fundraiser
WHAT: The Anti-Cruelty Society is hosting it’s 30th annual outdoor fundraiser, BARK!, designed for families (and your pets) to have a good time for a good cause.
WHERE: Soldier Field at the Stadium Green
WHEN: Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Midwest Haunters Convention
WHAT: The Midwest Haunters Convention is for anyone who loves Halloween, featuring exhibitors, seminars, behind the scenes haunt tours and more.
WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 North River Road, Rosemont
WHEN: Saturday, June 8 & Sunday, June 9
Illinois Bridal and Wedding Expo
WHAT: Whether you are planning a wedding or hope to one day, the Illinois Bridal and Wedding Expo offers everything you need to plan your big day.
WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 North River Road, Rosemont
WHEN: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
National Tap Day at OTSFM
WHAT: Celebrate National Tap Day Sunday afternoon with Reggio "The Hoofer" McLaughlin and plenty of other special guests.
WHERE: The Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
WHEN: Sunday, June 9 at 4:30 p.m.
Violinist Hillary Hahn & Friends at Symphony Center
WHAT: Internationally acclaimed violinist and CSO Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn returns to Symphony Center for a special performance, with several other artists.
WHERE: 220 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago
WHEN: Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m.
James Taylor takes over Ravinia Festival!
WHAT: It’s Ravinia Festival’s first weekend of concerts, featuring James Taylor and his All Star Band.
WHERE: 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park
WHEN: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Chris Brown In Concert
WHAT: Singer, songwriter and dancer Chris Brown performs his hits during two concerts this weekend in Chicago
WHERE: United Center, 1901 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL
WHEN: Friday, June 7 and Saturday June 8 at 7 p.m.