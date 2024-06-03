As runners prepare to kickstart their Chicago Marathon training, many are looking ahead to the city's next big race: the Bank of America Chicago 13.1.

The third annual event is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on June 9 for a tour of the city's West Side. The race will start and finish in Chicago's Garfield Park.

Throughout the race, runners will be guided through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park, according to the course revealed by organizers.

With just days until race day, the event has already reached capacity is no longer accepting applications for runners, though some could still run via a charity. This marks the second year in a row both the Chicago 13.1 and the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle have sold out.

NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the start and finish lines of the race from 7-11 a.m. Sunday on NBCChicago.com and on the NBC 5 Chicago streaming channel. Click here for more details on how to stream.