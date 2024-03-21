Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle

Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1 sell out for 2nd year in a row

Both the Shuffle and the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 have officially sold out in registration

By Kiersten Riedford

Runners from all around are gathering to fill Chicago streets not once, but twice in a matter of months.

Both of the city's big upcoming races have sold out for the second year in a row, meaning thousands will kick off the unofficial start to outdoor running season in style with this weekend's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Both the Shuffle and the Bank of America Chicago 13.1 have officially sold out in registration.

But that doesn't mean all options for running the iconic city events are gone.

If the registration slots sold out before you could register, runners can still check out the Chicago 13.1 Charity Program.

The Shamrock Shuffle steps off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday in Grant Park. Live coverage from the start and finish lines will be available on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago website and apps, as well as the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The 13.1 will take place on June 9 in the city's Garfield Park once again.

This article tagged under:

Bank of America Chicago 13.1
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us