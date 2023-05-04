Cinco de Mayo 2023 Restaurant Deals, Freebies in Chicago

May 5, or Cinco de Mayo is Friday -- and it's a day for celebration.

Although the holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, the holiday has grown in popularity in the states across the country, with many businesses in Illinois and Chicago offering deals to commemorate the day.

Here are the deals we know about for Cinco de Mayo 2023 in Chicago and beyond.

Applebee's

The chain is celebrating with $6 beers and drinks, including the "Tipsy Shark Margarita" and the "Strawberry Daq-a-rita" for a limited time

Tatas Tacos, Portage Park

Guests can enjoy a spin wheel with prizes and a singer preforming Selena covers. Customers who dine at any of Tatas Tacos' three Chicago locations May 6 or 7 will receive a "complimentary Margarita Club Membership" for a year, the restaurant says.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Free delivery through may 5 with code CINCO23 for orders purchased online or on the app

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $2 through May 5 at participating locations.

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Deals at the restaurant, which has locations in the suburbs, include $6 "Cinco 'Ritas' on May 5

This list will be updated.