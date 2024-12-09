Cicero police arrest gang member in officer's shooting

A gang member was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a Cicero police officer seriously injured on Saturday, according to a village spokesman.

Giovanni A. Saldivar, 19, was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated battery - use of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the incident.

The shooting occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, when tactical officers with the Cicero Police Department observed a vehicle that was double-parked at 35th Street and 61st Court. Officers advised the driver to move their vehicle and began to drive away when Saldivar, who was talking to someone inside the vehicle, began firing at officers, authorities said.

One officer was struck in the back and transported to Loyola University Medical Center. Additional Cicero police officers quickly apprehended the suspect, who fled into a nearby bar, authorities said.

The wounded officer, a 29-year-old man who has been on the job for just under five years, was initially hospitalized in serious but stable condition, officials said. He was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Saldivar appeared at a detention hearing on Monday, where a judge ordered he remain detained until trial.