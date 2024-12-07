Cicero police officer seriously wounded in shooting

A Cicero police officer was seriously wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Police said two Cicero police officers had initially approached a vehicle that was illegally double-parked at around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of 35th Street and 61st Court when a suspect opened fire towards them.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the back, while the other officer was not struck, according to police.

The wounded officer, a 29-year-old man who has had just under five years on the job, was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in serious but stable condition, officials said.

According to Cicero town spokesperson Ray Hanania, the two officers were working in the department's Special Operations division, and were wearing civilian clothing.

Police said responding officers quickly identified two people who were detained as they attempted to flee the scene.

It is unknown if any charges are pending in the case as an investigation is underway.

There was no further information available.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that the wounded officer was a sergeant. This story has been updated to reflect a correction from Cicero officials.