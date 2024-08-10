With Chicago set to host the Democratic National Convention later this month, Choose Chicago, the city's official tourism website, held a pep rally for the city on Friday.

Joining Choose Chicago at the event was Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the 2024 DNC Host Committee.

“This is the greatest city on earth, and we get to show it off to the whole rest of the world," Pritzker said. "Not only does Chicago have the best convention space, hotels and restaurants to host people from across the country, but we're also the city with the biggest heart."

Choose Chicago interim President and CEO Rich Gamble said historically these conventions can garner up to $200 million in economic impact for a host city.

Gamble said the group is ensuring that vendors in neighborhoods across Chicago feel that benefit.

“One of the ways in which it’s inclusive is through the vendor and venue portals that have been created," Gamble said. "And we have sourced vendors and venues from all around the city not just geographically but also by ownership of those venues.”

Delegates will be able to access the portal to look up businesses by location, and who it's owned by here.

Street closures begin next week.