Nearby residents, business owners prepare for impact of DNC

As officials prepare the United Center and the surrounding area for the 2024 Democratic National Convention later this month, business owners and residents nearby are bracing for the impact.

“We’re used to having games and a lot of people coming in, but nothing compared to what we’re expecting for that day,” Julina Pena, owner of Su Taqueria El Rey Del Taco told NBC Chicago.

Pena, like other business owners nearby, are preparing for large crowds, traffic and security restrictions. She and her husband run a taco restaurant near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Adams Street, just down the street from the vehicle security checkpoint.

“They stopped by, gave us all the information, where all the roads are going to be closed and what to expect when they’re coming, so I believe we’re more than ready,” Pena said.

DNC organizers and city officials hosted a virtual information session Wednesday evening, answering questions from people living and working in the impacted areas.

“I can tell you, we’ve been doing this outreach really to lower that anxiety, answer the questions and really work with the community members to resolve and mitigate issues as we’re going forward,” Glen Brooks, CPD’s Director of Community Policing said.

Many of them had questions about safety and parking, and who would be granted access in the red and yellow zones as outlined in DNC maps for the United Center and McCormick Place.

“In the yellow area, you can physically walk through, you can bike through, you can do anything you want, but you want to drive a motorized vehicle through that area—you need to get swept,” special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service, Joel Heffernan, said.

The Secret Service said vehicles will be screened for explosives. As for parking, residents will have access to designated parking in the red zone.

Street parking will not be available once you bypass the checkpoint. If you’re taking rideshare, a spot has been designated just east of the United Center.

“We’re still working on how we’re going to get the parking designated for people in that red zone,” one official said. “What we’re going to do is enact stadium parking in that area and that means the residents they will have to show a tag that they live there.”

Officials said they’re still coordinating with Ald. Walter Burnett’s office on those tags, and are also urging people to download the OEMC app for up-to-date information.