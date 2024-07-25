The Democratic National Convention will come to the city of Chicago in mid-August, and extensive road closures and pedestrian restrictions have been announced around the event’s two main sites.

During a press conference Thursday, officials revealed the location and dates of road closures around the United Center, where most of the convention’s activities will take place, and McCormick Place.

Those road closures will go into effect on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the United Center and on Friday, Aug. 16 at McCormick Place, according to officials.

Access will be limited in two ways. A “red” area indicates a location that will be fenced in and staffed by police and other security officers, with no one allowed inside without proper credentials and identification.

“Yellow” areas are limited access, with vehicles entering those areas subject to search, according to the Secret Service and FBI.

Businesses located within the red-shaded areas will be limited to only serving convention guests, while businesses in yellow-shaded areas can continue operating as normal.

Here is the map for each of the two areas impacted by the convention.

United Center Road Closures/Restricted Access

Around the United Center, the pedestrian access boundary is set in the following locations:

-On the far north end, an area between Washington Boulevard on the north, Damen Avenue on the west, Wood Street on the east and Warren Boulevard on the south.

- Just north of the United Center, an area bounded by Warren Boulevard on the north, Hoyne Avenue on the west, parking lot boundaries on the east, and Madison Street on the south.

-A third quadrant will feature street closures bounded by Madison Avenue on the north, Seeley Avenue on the west, parking lots on the east and Monroe Street on the south.

-The final quadrant south of the arena will be bounded by Monroe Street on the north, Seeley Avenue on the west, Honore Street on the east and Adams Street on the south.

-South Damen Avenue from Jackson to Adams will be pedestrian-restricted as well.

Vehicles are subject to screening in the following areas:

-North Wolcott between Washington Boulevard and Maypole Avenue north of the arena.

-An area bounded by Monroe Street on the north, Honore Street on the west, Paulina Street on the east, and Adams on the south.

-Finally, parking north of Malcolm X College will be subject to vehicle screening.

-A vehicle screening checkpoint will be available near the intersection of Monroe Street and Paulina Street.

According to officials, enforcement of boundaries around the United Center will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, two days before the start of the convention.

McCormick Place Road Closures/Restricted Access

Around McCormick Place, the areas surrounding the west building will be pedestrian restricted, including South Martin Luther King Drive and East 24th Place. South Michigan Avenue between 24th Place and 25th Street will also be restricted, as will Cermak Road between Wabash Avenue and Michigan Avenue.

Vehicles will be subject to screening in an area bound by McCormick Place South on the eastern border, 25th Street on the south, South Michigan Avenue on the west, and 21st Street on the north.

Several streets will also be subject to vehicle screening, including Cullerton Street between 18th Street and 21st Street, Prairie Avenue between Cullerton and 21st Street, 23rd Street between Wabash and Michigan Avenue, and 24th Street between Wabash and Michigan Avenue.

Vehicle checkpoints will be located at the intersection of Cermak Road and Wabash Avenue on the northwest side of the convention area, and near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and 25th Street.

In addition, no semi-trucks will be permitted on the Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street during the convention.

Motorists can also expect rolling closures on the Stevenson and DuSable Lake Shore Drive for motorcades for public officials during the DNC.