Child among 6 wounded in shooting, crash in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Six people were wounded in a shooting and car crash in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon that left four of the victims, including a child, in critical condition, according to officials.

The incident occurred shortly after noon in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Authorities said six people were wounded, though it's unclear what injuries were from the shooting and what injuries resulted from the crash.

Fire officials said a total five adults and one child were wounded in the incident.

Two adults were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition

Two adults were taken to Holy Christ Hospital in fair condition

One adult was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition

One child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

There is currently no information regarding the age and gender of any of the victims, and circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.