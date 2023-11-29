Midway Airport to open ‘Central Market' with new concession stands, restaurants

New concessions and a revamped "Central Market" food court at Chicago's Midway International Airport will soon open back up to travelers.

According to a press release from the Chicago Department of Aviation, a renovated "Central Market" will be unveiled at Midway Airport at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The market, officials said, is the "final major phase" of a $400 million airport modernization program.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Tribune reported the revamped food court, which been closed since the spring, will offer concessions including Connie's Pizza, M Burger and Beecher's Handmade Cheese.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend the announcement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

O'Hare International Airport has recently seen the opening of several new restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Protein Kitchen + Bar, and an outpost of popular Chicago restaurant The Dearborn.