Midway Airport

Midway Airport to open ‘Central Market' with new concession stands, restaurants

The concessions are part of a $400 million "Midway Modernization Program"

New concessions and a revamped "Central Market" food court at Chicago's Midway International Airport will soon open back up to travelers.

According to a press release from the Chicago Department of Aviation, a renovated "Central Market" will be unveiled at Midway Airport at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The market, officials said, is the "final major phase" of a $400 million airport modernization program.

Earlier this year, the Chicago Tribune reported the revamped food court, which been closed since the spring, will offer concessions including Connie's Pizza, M Burger and Beecher's Handmade Cheese.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to attend the announcement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

O'Hare International Airport has recently seen the opening of several new restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Protein Kitchen + Bar, and an outpost of popular Chicago restaurant The Dearborn.

This article tagged under:

Midway Airport
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us