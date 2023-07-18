Travelers moving through in and out of O'Hare Airport will soon have a new Chicago dining option.

The Dearborn, a popular restaurant in the city's iconic theater district, will soon open an outpost at the airport's revamped Terminal 5, a press release from the City of Chicago said. The restaurant, described as an upscale, "urban American tavern," was first opened in 2016 by Irish immigrant sisters, the release adds.

“Bringing local, minority-owned restaurants like The Dearborn to the airport provides a terrific first impression of Chicago for millions of passengers while investing in Chicago’s communities," Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie L. Rhee said in the release.

The O'Hare location will offer both sit-down service, fresh coffee and a "grab-and-go marketplace," according to officials. All-day menu items include tavern-style pizza, fish & chips, fried chicken, along with a large selection of beer, craft cocktails and wines by the glass.

According to the CDA, the restaurant will join several other new offerings as part of a $1.3 billion renovation of Terminal 5, which includes 350,000 square feet, 10 gates and a "modernized" space.

Several popular Chicago restaurants have recently opened outposts at the airport, including Publican Tavern, Berghoff Café, Billy Goat Tavern and Summer House Santa Monica.

The restaurant is slated to open in the first half of 2024, officials said.