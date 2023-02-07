Several New Restaurants Headed to O'Hare's Terminal 5 in Dining Revamp

On the heels of a major renovation across O'Hare International Airport, one terminal inside is slated to receive a major boost in dining options by this summer, according to Chicago aviation officials.

Terminal 5, long known as the home of the majority of the airport's international flights, will be receiving a Chick-fil-A, Protein Bar & Kitchen and a new concept called "Evolve by Hudson" in the summer of 2023.

According to officials, the upcoming Chick-fil-A will be owned and operated by locally-owned Hyde Park Hospitality and their partner, Phillips Concessions.

Protein Bar & Kitchen, based in Chicago, will operate the O'Hare location alongside Airport Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises partners DC Garrett Group and Chicago native Miguel Cruz of BT Express.

Officials estimate that the Chick-fil-A and Protein Bar & Kitchen openings will create 100 new jobs, with the Chick-fil-A expected to hire 75 employees.

The openings are part of a $1.3 billion revamp of the terminal that greatly expanded its size, leading to Delta Air Lines to move from Terminal 2 to Terminal 5 last October.

Additionally, the "Evolve by Hudson" addition is designed to be a one-stop shop for customers awaiting their flights, offering convenience items alongside several local favorites for gourmet food options.

Cookies, brownies and hand-crafted popcorn will be available Bitoy's Sweet Treats Inc., while customers can also find the best in local BBQ at Lillie Q's.

At beelove, products made with raw, natural honey from the Chicago area is available, from lip balms to body lotions. For another sweet treat, Katherine Anne Confections offers hand-rolled and dipped truffles alongside drinking chocolate.

An official opening date for the terminal's additions has not been set.