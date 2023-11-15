Chicago's iconic Christmas market ‘Christkindlmarket' opens this week

The one of the best holiday markets in the United States will open for the holiday season this week.

Christkindlmarket, Chicago's famous Christmas market, opens for 2023 beginning Nov. 17. The market's Chicago location, in Daley Plaza, and the market's Aurora location, will remain open through Dec. 24.

Setup for the Chicago Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza was underway Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023

The market's Wrigleyville location, at Gallagher Way, will remain open through Dec. 31, according to organizers.

More than 50 vendors and a host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors will be present at the Chicago Daley Plaza Christmas market, a press release said. Additionally, the market's beloved souvenir mugs for 2023, featuring different Chicago, Wrigleyville and Aurora landmarks will be available for purchase at each location.

Also at the Chicago location this year, officials said, visitors will have the chance to skip the line -- a feature they said they added in response to customer demand.

According to organizers, customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

Other Christkindlmarket locations

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

The Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More information about the holiday market can be found here.