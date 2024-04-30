Chicago Transit

Track fire snarls service on CTA's Red, Brown and Purple lines

A track fire has snarled service on several CTA train lines in downtown Chicago, with shuttle service temporarily replacing Brown line trains Tuesday afternoon.

According to the latest alerts from the agency, the Red, Brown and Purple lines are all impacted by a track fire, with crews working to restore service as of 4:10 p.m.

Service on the Red and Brown lines was restored at approximately 5:10 p.m., with extensive delays expected.

According to Total Traffic, shuttle buses were employed to transport passengers from downtown to Belmont, and will be scaled back as service is restored.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.

