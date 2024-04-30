LIV Golf to host Individual Championship at suburban public course

Officials announced Tuesday that Bolingbrook Golf Club, a public course about 30 miles south west of Chicago, will host LIV Golf's Individual Championship in 2024.

The tournament, which will allow players to compete for positioning in the individual standings as well as the title of the league’s individual champion, will run from Sept. 13-15.

The field will include major champions like Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, among others.

"They could’ve chosen another country and they had the ability to do that and we’re very honored they chose Bolingbrook," said Village Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta. "Businesses will also benefit because they’re not always going to stay on the golf course. They’re going to go and shop, and eat outside so we’re very excited for that.”

She said data from past LIV Golf tournament hosts show a single tournament can garner $32 million and occupy 7,700 hotel room nights over the course of a few days.

Officials anticipate 50,000 fans and dozens of top golfers to descend on the golf course throughout the weekend.

"This is elevating Bolingbrook to that next level," Mayor Alexander-Basta told NBC 5. "Which is exactly where we want to be. We’re no longer a sleepy town. We are Bolingbrook.”

She said traffic and safety plans will be ironed out in the coming months, but believes the Village has the support it needs to minimize residential impact.

LIV Golf is also marred by some controversy. The tour is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund, causing debate due to the country’s human rights record. NBC 5 asked the mayor if she has any concerns for protest and pushback.

"Absolutely not, I mean you have to think about this for what it is. It’s a great opportunity for Chicago, a great opportunity for the state of Illinois," she said. "So many other states and countries have wanted to bring LIV, and we have it so we should really embrace that."

Tickets for the Individual Championship go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 8 at LIVGolf.com.

The golf club will close September 8-16 for the event.