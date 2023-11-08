Chicago's Christkindlmarket is known for being among the best in the country, but it appears just one event in the U.S. has topped the city's iconic holiday market.

Yelp released its 2023 ranking of the top holiday markets in the U.S. and the Christkindlmarket came in at No. 2 on the list.

The top-rated market was the Union Square Holiday Market in New York.

Last year, the Christkindlmarket was named the best of the best by Global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Yelp said its ranking was based on a number of factors, including "total volume and ratings of reviews."

The Chicago market wasn't the only Midwest location to make the top 10 on the Yelp list, however.

The Carmel, Indiana, Christkindlmarkt and the Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt in Indianapolis also made the list at No. 4 and No. 9, respectively. Sam’s Christmas Villiage in Somerset, Wisconsin, also rounded out the list at No. 19.

See the full ranking here.

Chicago's Christkindlmarket is slated to open on Nov. 17 and will remain open through Dec. 24. The market most recently announced the designs of its beloved souvenir mugs for each of its Chicago-area locations.

A longtime holiday tradition, the free market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

The famed German-style market will offer various experiences in downtown Chicago's Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville's Gallagher Way and Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

The original location will feature more than 50 vendors, and will host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors, including new partner Erdinger, according to a press release.

Also at the Chicago location this year, officials said, visitors will have the chance to skip the line -- a feature they said they added in response to customer demand.

According to organizers, customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

Finally, the Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More than 50 vendors will be present as the festival expands its footprint in the suburban community, according to officials.