Man shot, injured while standing in Montrose Beach parking lot: CPD

Chicago police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and wounded while standing in a Montrose Beach parking lot in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

At 8:25 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of N. Simonds Drive, a 38-year-old man was standing in the parking lot Montrose Harbor when a silver sedan approached, police said. According to officials, a man inside the sedan began firing shots in the victim's direction.

The vehicle fled northbound and crashed into another vehicle, police added. Officers placed the driver of the vehicle into custody and issued traffic citations, police said. The shooter fled the scene, police continued.

According to officials, the victims sustained three gunshot wounds to the lower back and was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No further details were available.

The shooting comes days before all Chicago beaches were set to open for the 2024 summer season.