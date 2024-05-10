Opening date for Chicago's beaches announced as summer approaches

With warmer weather here and summer firmly on the way, many Chicago-area residents may be wondering when they can soak up the sun on one of the city's lakefront beaches.

Luckily for those eager to get back into Lake Michigan, Chicago's beaches are slated to open for the season at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day through beach season, which runs through Labor Day in early September.

While locations such as Oak Street Beach and North Avenue Beach typically draw the largest crowds, the Chicago Park District manages 26 miles worth of open and free beaches throughout the season.

A full list of beaches that will be open for the 2024 season can be found below:

12th Street Beach, 1200 South Linn White Drive

57th Street Beach, 5700 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

63rd Street Beach, 6300 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Calumet Beach, 9801 South Avenue G

Foster Beach, 5200 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Hartigan Beach, 1123 West Farwell Avenue

Helen Doria Beach, 1040 West Columbia Avenue

Lane Beach, 5915 North Sheridan Road

Leone Beach, 1222 West Touhy Avenue

Loyola Beach, 1230 West Greenleaf Avenue

Margaret T. Burroughs Beach, 3100 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Marion Mahony Griffin Beach, 1208 West Jarvis Avenue

Montrose Beach, 4400 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

North Avenue Beach, 1601 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

North Shore Beach, 1040 West North Shore Avenue

Oak Street Beach, 1000 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Oakwood Beach, 4100 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ohio Street Beach, 600 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Osterman Beach, 5800 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Rainbow Beach, 3111 East 77th Street

South Shore Beach, 7059 South South Shore Drive

Tobey Prinz Beach, 1045 West Pratt Avenue

The following Chicago beaches will be closed due to erosion:

Fargo Beach, 1300 West Fargo Avenue

Howard Beach, 7519 North Eastlake Terrace

Juneway Beach, 7751 North Eastlake Terrace

Rogers Beach, 7705 North Eastlake Terrace

Additionally, Humboldt Beach, located inside the city's Humboldt Park, will also be closed for unspecified reasons.

More information on the beaches can be found here.