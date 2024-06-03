Sky head coach reacts to Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

Amid the continuing fallout over a controversial flagrant foul committed by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter on Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, head coach Teresa Weatherspoon promised the team would “learn” from the incident.

Carter was originally assessed a common foul after bumping Clark following a basket during Saturday’s game between the Sky and Fever. After review, the WNBA assessed Carter with a flagrant-1 foul for the play, which stirred up conversation around the sports world.

Weatherspoon issued a statement through the Sky on Monday, saying that while her team is encouraged to use physical play during games, they also need to remember there are “better ways to handle situations” that evolve on the court.

“Physical play, intensity and a competitive spirit are hallmarks of Chicago Sky basketball. Chennedy got caught up in the heat of the moment in an effort to win the game,” Weatherspoon said. “She and I have discussed what happened and that it was not appropriate, nor is it what we do or who we are. Chennedy understands that there are better ways to handle situations on the court, and she will learn from this, as we all will.”

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark - Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

After the game, Carter declined to address the hard foul.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” she said.

Clark, who has been the target of physical play throughout her rookie season, said that she’s aiming not to retaliate when she is fouled during contests.

“It is what it is,” Clark said. “I feel like I’m just at the point where you accept it and don’t retaliate. Just let them hit you, be what it is, don’t let it get inside your head and know it’s coming.”

The Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and coach Teresa Weatherspoon quickly shut down any questions about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark after Saturday's 71-70 loss

Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn called on the WNBA to crack down on the physicality that teams have employed to keep Clark off-balance during her rookie year.

“It needs to stop! The league needs to ‘clean up’ the crap,’” Dunn said in a post on X. “That’s not who this league is.”

Weatherspoon hopes that her team can continue to play a physical brand of basketball while adhering to the rules of the sport, and to serve as an example for the rest of the league.

“As a team, we will grow together and continue to work hard to display strong leadership and set a positive example for our competitors, fans and partners,” Weatherspoon said.