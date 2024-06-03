Tempers flared on Monday night at a village board meeting in south suburban Dolton, where a majority of trustees voted to ensure former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot continues with her independent investigation of embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and spending of village funds.

The meeting was abruptly shut down after shouting erupted, Lightfoot was prevented from speaking and several people were removed by police.

"A lot of residents are curious about the status of the investigation, has she been moving forward? She wanted to kind of give an overview and also ask Dolton's mayor to transparently work with the investigation," said trustee Jason House, referring to Lightfoot.

Before the meeting was halted, a majority of trustees voted to override a recent veto by Henyard, allowing Lightfoot to continue her investigation into Dolton's mayor.

Henyard has been accused of misspending and has been at the center of a number of lawsuits and federal probes. Before the situation got out of hand, residents and trustees also had a lot to say about the mayor and finances.

"We get treated like dirt," one resident stated.

"We have had enough of your administration," another commented.

Lightfoot has continued to work on the investigation, though she has yet to receive payment for her work. Her investigation is expected to be complete in 60 days.

Lightfoot issued the following statement through a spokesperson following the board's vote:

"I commend the Village of Dolton Board of Trustees for decisively exercising their authority to override Mayor Henyard's veto and preventing any attempts to stall an independent investigation into the matters outlined in the resolution. A majority of trustees remain committed to performing their fiduciary responsibilities on fiscal oversight and advocating for the best interests of Dolton residents. They understand that Village residents deserve a transparent and thorough process. I look forward to the work ahead and urge Mayor Henyard and her administration to fully cooperate with this investigation by promptly providing the requested documentation to give all concerned a complete and accurate accounting of the fiscal conditions for the Village.”