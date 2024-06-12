Chicago weather: 90-degree temperatures, high humidity and storms on the way

Summer may still be several days away, but hot and humid weather has arrived in Chicago.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Wednesday's Chicago forecast calls for a mostly sunny and hot day, starting with a warm morning.

"Temperatures are currently 20 degrees warmer than yesterday," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said around 5 a.m., of 60-degree readings across the area.

A high of 90 degrees was expected in some areas, Roman said, including parts to the south and west. Closer to the lake, the temperature was expected to remain in the low-to-mid 80s, Roman added.

Wednesday was also expected to be mostly dry, Roman said, though showers and storms were expected to move in Thursday afternoon. Some of those storms, Roman said, could turn strong to severe, especially in central and southern parts.

"A threat of severe storms exists Thursday afternoon and evening with the strongest storms capable of damaging winds and hail along with localized flash flooding," a social media post from the National Weather Service said, with heavy rainfall, damaging winds and damaging hail possible.

The line of storms was expected to begin developing around 3 p.m. Thursday and last through approximately 8 p.m., Roman said. Rain and storms were expected to move out of the area later Thursday evening, Roman added.

Temperatures Thursday were expected to remain hot, with even more 90 degree readings across the area. Lakefront temperatures were also expected to be warmer, Roman said, with highs in the mid 80s.

Humidity levels on Thursday would rise too, Roman said, with more muggy conditions expected as dewpoints reach into the 60s.

"Maybe a little sticker of a day tomorrow," Roman said, of Thursday's humidity.

As the front passes through, temperatures will dip back down slightly, Roman said, with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. By Sunday however, temperature readings of 90 degrees were back in the Chicago forecast, Roman said.