Chicago Transit Authority partners with Google on AI-powered ‘Chat with CTA' bot

A new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot is expected to go online early next year, as the Chicago Transit Authority and Google Public Sector partner to create the ‘Chat with CTA’ program.

The bot will answer basic travel questions, and will collect rider feedback on ride quality, according to a press release from the agency.

“We are committed to continuing to find new, convenient ways for our customers to contact us, and using more modern technology can help improve the CTA travel experience,” President Dorval Carter Jr. said in a statement.

According to the press release, the Chat with CTA bot will support queries in English, Spanish, Polish, Simplified Chinese and Filipino/Tagalog.

The CTA’s customer service phone number, email address and web feedback tools will remain intact.

It was part of the CTA’s “Meeting the Moment” plan, which aimed to modernize the CTA post-pandemic, and was revealed earlier this year.

A concrete release date has not yet been announced, but it is expected the program will go live early in the new year.

“AI is fundamentally changing how many government agencies operate, fueling a new era of cloud that can benefit virtually every area of an organization,” Brent Mitchell, VP of US State & Local Government at Google, said in a statement.