Chicago ties 138-year-old high-temperature record ahead of cooldown

The city of Chicago saw unseasonably warm conditions on Friday as temperatures reached 56 degrees, tieing a weather record set more than a century ago.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the National Weather Service said the high temperature of 56 degrees in Chicago tied the record set 138 years ago in 1886.

While the warmth was a treat, it's not going to continue much longer.

The high temperature of 56° in #Chicago today tied the record high for Feb 9th, originally set way back in 1886! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 9, 2024

Temperatures are poised to dip into the 30s overnight and will climb once the daytime begins on Saturday.

But it won't be anything like the mild conditions Chicagoans saw on Friday. High temperatures will sit in the low 40s throughout the day, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

A repeat performance will occur Sunday, with temperatures once again reaching the lower 40s.

Parts of Illinois will see rain as the weekend begins, but that won't be the case for Chicago as showers stay well south.

After that, get ready for a few more days of calm conditions.

The next chance for precipitation comes Wednesday, as a rain-snow mix could move in in the morning, meteorologists said.