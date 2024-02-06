Chicago could threaten temperature record that's stood for nearly 140 years

The city of Chicago has been seeing temperatures well above normal for several days, but record-breaking warmth is possible in the city later this week.

While forecast models are suggesting that temperatures will rise into the low-to-mid 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, things will accelerate quickly into Thursday and Friday.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the high temperature on Thursday in Chicago is currently forecasted to settle in at a balmy 57 degrees. The temperature Friday could hit 56 degrees, according to forecast models.

In fact, some parts of the Chicago area could even hit 60 degrees on Thursday, giving a rare dose of springlike weather in early February across the region.

Those temperatures could even threaten longstanding records in the city. According to the National Weather Service, the record high temperature for Chicago for Feb. 8 is 62 degrees, set all the way back in 1925.

Friday’s record could certainly be threatened, with the record of 56 degrees having been set in 1886, according to NWS officials.

Even if the temperature falls short of that record, it will still be well above our seasonal averages, as Feb. 8 and 9 normally see high temperatures of 34 degrees, according to NWS data.

Unfortunately for warm-weather lovers, the good times won’t last, as temperatures are expected to begin cooling off heading into the weekend. Still, bitter cold isn’t exactly in the cards, as highs will still be right around 40 degrees in most of the area.