Chicago forecast: Dense fog, mild temperatures and ‘warmest night since Christmas'

Wednesday in the Chicago will start out foggy and cool but end on a warmer note, with above-average temperatures and perhaps the "warmest night since Christmas," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said.

According to the National Weather Service, pockets of dense and freezing fog were expected to persist through mid-morning, with areas to the west seeing significantly reduced visibility.

As of 5:30 a.m., visibility in some parts of DeKalb and Kendall counties was down to one quarter mile or less, Jeanes said. By 6 a.m., Aurora's visibility was even lower.

"Patchy, slick spots may develop where temperatures are below freezing," the NWS said. "Use caution while traveling."

As the fog lifts, the day is expected to remain mostly cloudy and dry, Jeanes said, with temperatures rising into the mid 40s by noon.

Later Wednesday afternoon, some parts could see temperatures in the upper 40s, even hitting 50, Jeanes said.

Wednesday evening will remain warm and steady, resting in the mid 40s, making it one of the warmest nights the city has seen since late December, Jeanes said.

Thursday, temperatures are expected to get even warmer, with highs in the mid-50s. However, those warmer temperatures come with a chance of rain, Jeanes said, along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

"Chance of showers develop mid-day tomorrow," Jeanes said. "You can't rule out a rumble of thunder in the mid-afternoon, especially in the western suburbs.

According to Jeanes, Thursday will also be windy, with gusts as high as 35 miles at times.

According to Jeanes, Thursday's rain is expected to come to an end before sunrise Friday. Another system could move in Friday evening, with rain continuing overnight, Jeanes said.

Above-average temperatures expected

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the high temperature on Thursday and Friday in Chicago is currently forecasted at 56 degrees.

According to the NWS, some parts Friday could even hit the high 50s or close to 60, giving a rare dose of spring-like weather in early February.

According to the NWS, the record high temperature for Chicago for Feb. 8 is 62 degrees, set in 1925.

Friday’s record of 56 degrees, set in 1886, could be tied or broken.

Even if the temperature falls short of that record, it will still be well above our seasonal averages, as Feb. 8 and 9 normally see high temperatures of 34 degrees, according to NWS data.

Unfortunately for warm-weather lovers, the good times won’t last, as temperatures are expected to begin cooling off heading into the weekend.