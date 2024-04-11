The next Uber you order in Chicago could arrive as a Taxi.

Beginning Thursday, the rideshare giant says users in Chicago will see a Taxi option in their Uber app as part of an expanded partnership with Chicago's Taxi industry.

The collaboration will apply to nearly all of Chicago's 2,800 licensed taxi drivers, Uber officials said.

According to Uber, the Taxi option in the Uber app will provide riders with upfront, UberX pricing. Riders will be able to tip and rate Taxi drivers directly in the Uber app, similar to how riders can tip and rate UberX drivers, a release said.

Similar pilots exist in New York, San Francisco and Washington D.C., Uber said.

The announcement comes a day after Uber shared new safety measures for riders and drivers, and two days after a passenger in a rideshare vehicle was fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at around 1 a.m., when shots were fired by someone in a dark-colored sedan. The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The incident happened as Uber announced enhancements to the safety features already built into its app. Now riders and drivers can turn on audio recording, share my trip, PIN verification and ride check automatically by time of day, location (50 ft. within bars and restaurants) or on every trip.

“No matter the journey, we want riders to have peace of mind when using the Uber app which is why we are making it easier than ever to leverage our in-app safety features, especially at night,” said Emilie Boman, director of safety public policy at Uber. “We are all about giving riders more choice and control over their safety features, and safety preferences does just that.”

Emeka Udezd is a full-time rideshare driver who welcomed the change.

“Sometimes if you have a fare that’s going to Englewood, you know, you have to think are you going to make it back?” he said. “Safety matters so something that can guide you, even if you have someone in your back seat, you are not afraid."

Steven Everette, an organizer with the Independent Driver’s Guild of Chicago, said there is little rideshare companies like Uber could do to prevent shootings like the one Wednesday morning in Englewood.

He welcomes the enhancements announced Wednesday, but he said he would like to see more safety features aimed at the drivers he represents.

“As drivers, we would love to see Uber make passengers take a selfie before they get in the car so we know who we are picking up, he said. “We would love to have Uber verify the ID of passengers, so that way, if something were to occur, Uber would be able to tell police who to go back to.”

The IDG is also urging its drivers to be more vigilant, encouraging them to buy dash cams to use as deterrents.

“When passengers see a dash cam, there is a whole different mood and attitude,” Everette said.

He also encourages drivers to keep a “bunk wallet” filled with expired credit cards and ID’s that can be surrendered while the driver’s real wallet is concealed.

Everette also told his members to never fight with a carjacker over a vehicle.

“Your car is not worth your life,” he said.