Rideshare passenger shot, injured in Englewood

Chicago police are investigating after a rideshare passenger was fatally shot overnight in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

The incident took place at 1 a.m. in the 600 block of W 69th Street, police said. According to officials, an adult male was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots at the car.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was last listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police added.

No one was in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.