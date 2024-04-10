Englewood

Rideshare passenger shot, injured in Englewood

Chicago police are investigating after a rideshare passenger was fatally shot overnight in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

The incident took place at 1 a.m. in the 600 block of W 69th Street, police said. According to officials, an adult male was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots at the car.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was last listed in critical condition, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No other injuries were reported, police added.

No one was in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Englewood
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us